Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. Stefanishyna dismissed by presidential decree

​Ukraine's ‌Ambassador to ​the ‌United States, Olha Stefanishyna, was dimissed ‌according to ‌a presidential decree published ⁠on ​Monday.

Stefanishyna ⁠had been ⁠in her ​job for nearly ⁠a year. ⁠Her departure ​had been ⁠expected for several ⁠weeks.