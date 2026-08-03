Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. Stefanishyna dismissed by presidential decree
Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, has been dismissed after nearly a year in the role, as per a presidential decree published on Monday.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, was dimissed according to a presidential decree published on Monday.
Stefanishyna had been in her job for nearly a year. Her departure had been expected for several weeks.
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