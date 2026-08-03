IIT Delhi Launches Centre to Bring Technology to Handloom Sector

Speaking at the inauguration, Giriraj Singh said the new Centre reflects the government's vision of preparing the handloom sector for the future without losing its traditional identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 21:46 IST
IIT Delhi Launches Centre to Bring Technology to Handloom Sector
Image Credit: X(@TexMinIndia)
  • Country:
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India's handloom sector received a major technology boost with the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Handloom Technology (CoE-HT) at IIT Delhi. Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh launched the Centre, describing it as a step towards combining India's centuries-old weaving tradition with modern technology, innovation and research to create a stronger and more competitive handloom industry.

Speaking at the inauguration, Giriraj Singh said the new Centre reflects the government's vision of preparing the handloom sector for the future without losing its traditional identity. He said digital technologies, innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship will play a key role in improving productivity, expanding market opportunities and creating better livelihoods for handloom weavers across the country.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles, IIT Delhi faculty, researchers, startup founders, representatives of the handloom industry and weavers from different parts of India. Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between academic institutions, industry and government agencies to develop practical technology solutions that directly benefit the handloom sector.

Five New Initiatives Unveiled

The inauguration also saw the launch of five flagship initiatives that will support digital transformation across the handloom value chain.

The Handloom 4.0 Mobile App will help monitor loom productivity, product quality, maintenance and sustainability through digital tools. Handloom e-Vidya has been introduced as an online learning platform to strengthen skills and knowledge across the sector.

The Centre also launched HandloomX, an accelerator and incubation platform that will support startups and innovators working across the Ministry's 5F value chain. Another initiative, Kalagriha Handloom Studio (GenZ Design Studio), will use digital technologies to connect younger consumers with authentic handloom products through visualisation and customisation.

The fifth initiative, Threads of Valour, focuses on sustainability by converting recycled defence textiles into premium handloom fabrics using scientific recycling techniques and skilled craftsmanship.

Research and Innovation at the Core

The Centre of Excellence will undertake research in several emerging areas, including loom modernisation, ergonomics, artificial intelligence, sustainability, functional innovation and digital technologies. It will also build a national repository of handloom knowledge, develop AI-enabled tools and facilitate technology transfer to strengthen the sector.

Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), said the Centre is expected to become a hub for research, knowledge sharing, skill development and innovation while creating fresh opportunities for weavers, designers, entrepreneurs and startups working across the handloom ecosystem.

Supporting Weavers for the Future

Over the next five years, the Centre plans to train at least 1,000 weavers, faculty members and handloom professionals, helping them adopt new technologies and improve productivity without compromising traditional craftsmanship.

By bringing together academia, industry, startups and handloom institutions, the Centre is expected to strengthen every stage of the handloom value chain and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian handloom products while preserving the country's rich weaving heritage.

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