Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps

​Russia's ‌anti-monopoly watchdog has ​opened ‌a case against Apple after the ‌U.S. technology company ‌failed to comply with ⁠a ​warning ⁠related to the pre-installation ⁠of Russia's MAX ​messaging app and ⁠Russian app store ⁠on ​its devices, state news ⁠agency RIA reported ⁠on ⁠Monday.