Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps

Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has opened a case against Apple for failing to comply with a warning related to pre-installing Russia's MAX app and app store on its devices.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 19:40 IST
Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps
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  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russia's ‌anti-monopoly watchdog has ​opened ‌a case against Apple after the ‌U.S. technology company ‌failed to comply with ⁠a ​warning ⁠related to the pre-installation ⁠of Russia's MAX ​messaging app and ⁠Russian app store ⁠on ​its devices, state news ⁠agency RIA reported ⁠on ⁠Monday.

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