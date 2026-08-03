Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has opened a case against Apple for failing to comply with a warning related to pre-installing Russia's MAX app and app store on its devices.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has opened a case against Apple after the U.S. technology company failed to comply with a warning related to the pre-installation of Russia's MAX messaging app and Russian app store on its devices, state news agency RIA reported on Monday.
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