Om Birla, Uzbekistan FM Push for Deeper Parliamentary Partnership

India and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across parliamentary exchanges, trade, education and culture, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying the two countries share a relationship rooted in centuries of historical and civilizational ties. The discussions came during a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov at Parliament House in New Delhi, where both sides explored ways to strengthen their growing strategic partnership.

Shared heritage driving stronger ties

During the meeting, Birla said the longstanding cultural and historical links between India and Uzbekistan continue to provide a strong base for closer engagement. He expressed confidence that rising political trust, stronger business ties and greater people-to-people exchanges would take the bilateral relationship to a higher level in the coming years.

The leaders held detailed discussions covering parliamentary cooperation, trade and investment, education, culture and issues of regional and global importance. Birla also referred to the India–Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, formed in March 2026, saying it would give fresh momentum to cooperation between lawmakers while supporting stronger economic, educational and cultural connections.

India's democratic experience in focus

Birla highlighted India's parliamentary traditions, describing the country as the world's largest democracy with a vibrant multi-party system that reflects the aspirations of its diverse population. He noted that the 543-member Lok Sabha represents millions of citizens and provides space for wide-ranging debates on national issues through its regular parliamentary sessions.

He also pointed to India's rapid progress in infrastructure, digital innovation, technology, connectivity, investment and trade, adding that the country's young professionals are increasingly taking leadership roles across the world. Growing partnerships between Indian institutions and leading global universities were also helping expand international cooperation.

Uzbekistan seeks broader cooperation

Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to strengthening its multifaceted partnership with India. He said Tashkent places high importance on expanding political, economic and parliamentary engagement and sees value in learning from the legislative experience of the world's largest democracy.

Saidov stressed that stronger parliamentary exchanges could support broader cooperation in trade, investment, joint projects and emerging sectors, creating new opportunities for both countries under their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Symbol of growing parliamentary engagement

Birla recalled his visit to Tashkent for the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in April 2025, where he met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva and Legislative Chamber Speaker Nuriddin Ismailov. He said those interactions had laid the groundwork for sustained parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

To mark the meeting, Saidov presented Birla with a commemorative publication highlighting the 150th IPU Assembly hosted by Uzbekistan, reflecting the growing warmth in parliamentary relations between the two countries.