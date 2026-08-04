South Africa Marks World Breastfeeding Week with Call for Stronger Support

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has joined the National Department of Health and health partners to mark World Breastfeeding Week, renewing calls for stronger community support to improve breastfeeding rates and give children a healthier start in life. Activities are taking place across South Africa from 1 to 7 August, with this year's campaign encouraging families, healthcare workers, employers and communities to play a greater role in supporting breastfeeding mothers.

A flagship event is being held at the Nkondlo African Gospel Church in Engcobo, within the Chris Hani District Municipality, where pregnant women, mothers, fathers, healthcare workers and community members are participating in awareness activities. The programme includes educational sessions and a joint breastfeeding event aimed at encouraging families to support mothers during the early stages of a child's life. Similar outreach activities are taking place in provinces across the country to promote breastfeeding and improve infant nutrition.

Breastfeeding rates remain below target

This year's World Breastfeeding Week is being observed under the theme "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works." The campaign highlights breastfeeding as an effective way to improve child nutrition, strengthen food security, reduce poverty and support healthier communities.

According to the Department of Health, South Africa's exclusive breastfeeding rate is 22%, well below the global target of 60% by 2030. By comparison, the World Health Organization estimates that 48% of infants under six months were exclusively breastfed worldwide in 2024.

Health officials say increasing breastfeeding rates is essential for reducing infant mortality, preventing childhood malnutrition and improving maternal health.

Breastmilk provides vital protection

The Department of Health described breastmilk as a baby's first vaccine, explaining that it offers essential protection against illness while supplying all the nutrients and energy infants need during their first months of life.

Breastmilk continues to provide an important source of nutrition during the first two years, supporting healthy growth and development alongside complementary foods.

The department encourages mothers to begin breastfeeding within one hour of birth, exclusively breastfeed for the first six months, and continue breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods until children reach two years of age or older.

Shared responsibility for healthier children

Health authorities stressed that successful breastfeeding depends on support from more than just mothers. Governments, employers, healthcare workers, families and communities all have a role in creating environments that make breastfeeding easier and more sustainable.

By strengthening this support network, the campaign aims to improve breastfeeding rates, enhance child health and give more children a stronger and healthier start in life.