IEC Urges South Africans to Register Before Friday Deadline

South Africans who have not yet registered to vote or need to update their voter information have until midnight on Friday, 7 August, to do so ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is encouraging eligible voters to complete the process as soon as possible, warning that online and other registration channels are expected to become increasingly busy as the deadline approaches.

Multiple ways to register

Citizens who missed the final voter registration weekend can still register or update their details through the IEC's Online Voter Registration portal. The Commission has also introduced a WhatsApp registration service, allowing voters to complete the process using their mobile phones. To begin, users simply send "Hi" to 0600 88 0000. The service uses secure identity verification, including one-time passwords, ID document uploads, address verification and voting station confirmation.

Some applicants may be redirected to the IEC's online registration platform to verify their residential address through an interactive map. Those who prefer face-to-face assistance can also register at designated registration stations before the deadline.

Young voters respond in large numbers

The IEC reported strong public participation during the final registration weekend on 1 and 2 August, with more than 1.7 million interactions recorded. Among them were 291,806 first-time voters, while 485,757 transactions involved people between the ages of 16 and 29. Young people also accounted for 46% of all new voter registrations, highlighting growing participation among first-time and younger voters. Although South Africans can register from the age of 16, only citizens aged 18 and older are eligible to vote.

Update your address before voting

The Commission has reminded voters who have moved to update their residential details before the registration period closes. In local government elections, voters must cast their ballots at the voting station linked to their registered address. Failing to update registration details could affect where they are able to vote on election day.

Voters can check their registration status by sending an SMS with "myID" followed by their identity number to 32810. Assistance is also available through the IEC contact centre on 0800 11 8000.

Election set for November

South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections are scheduled to take place on 4 November. The official election timetable will be released following the formal proclamation expected on Friday, 7 August. The IEC has urged all eligible citizens to complete their registration or update their details before the deadline to ensure they can participate in the upcoming municipal elections.