C-DAC, GSI Join Hands to Boost Mineral Exploration with AI and HPC

India is taking a major step towards modernising geoscience and mineral exploration with advanced digital technologies. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have signed an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and geoscience expertise for faster mineral discovery, improved disaster monitoring and better use of geological data. The agreement, signed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is expected to strengthen India's efforts to secure critical mineral resources while improving preparedness for natural hazards.

AI and supercomputing to transform geoscience

The MoU was signed at Electronics Niketan in New Delhi in the presence of MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan. C-DAC Director General E. Magesh and Geological Survey of India Additional Director General Pradeep Singh formalised the partnership.

The collaboration brings together C-DAC's High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure with GSI's geological knowledge to tackle complex subsurface exploration challenges. Scientists will use AI and HPC to process massive geophysical datasets, create high-resolution 3D maps of underground formations and develop predictive models that can identify promising mineral deposits with greater accuracy.

The initiative also includes converting decades of unstructured geological records into a specialised domain-specific Large Language Model (LLM), making valuable scientific information easier to access and analyse.

Stronger disaster monitoring and early warning

The partnership extends beyond mineral exploration and focuses on improving disaster risk management. Researchers will use Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology to monitor slope-scale landslides and strengthen early warning systems for vulnerable regions.

Joint studies on Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) are also planned, helping scientists better understand these high-risk events and improve preparedness in mountainous areas. These efforts are expected to support faster decision-making and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

Supporting India's critical mineral ambitions

Critical minerals and Rare Earth Elements (REE) have become increasingly important for clean energy technologies, electronics, defence and advanced manufacturing. The collaboration aims to speed up their discovery through advanced digital tools, supporting India's economic security, resilient supply chains and technological self-reliance.

Senior officials from MeitY, GSI and C-DAC attended the signing ceremony, reflecting the broad institutional support for the initiative. The partnership marks another step in India's growing use of advanced computing and artificial intelligence to solve scientific challenges and strengthen strategic sectors.