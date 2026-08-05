Police Step Up Action Against Illegal Initiation Schools

The South African government is stepping up efforts to tackle illegal initiation schools after Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia led a high-level meeting with senior police leaders and provincial officials to address the growing concern over deaths and unlawful practices linked to initiation seasons.

The meeting brought together Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, Deputy National Commissioners, Provincial Commissioners, Premiers and Members of the Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Community Safety to discuss ways of strengthening law enforcement and improving cooperation across government.

Meeting builds on national discussions

The police said the engagement followed a recent meeting convened by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Velenkosini Hlabisa, where government and other key stakeholders examined the challenge of illegal initiation schools, the deaths of initiates and measures needed to protect recognised cultural practices while preventing abuse.

Officials agreed that preserving legitimate traditions must go hand in hand with stronger action against illegal operators whose activities continue to place lives at risk.

Operational report highlights the scale of the challenge

Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, who chairs the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), presented a detailed report outlining the number of initiation-related deaths, arrests made by law enforcement, registered legal initiation schools and those found to be operating outside the law.

The report gave participants a clearer understanding of the current situation across the country and will help guide future policing operations and interventions by other government departments. Officials also discussed the difficulties experienced in different provinces, with several Provincial Commissioners pointing to the need for closer coordination between government institutions, law enforcement agencies and all bodies responsible for overseeing initiation schools.

Recommendations to strengthen enforcement

Acting Minister Cachalia acknowledged the concerns raised during the meeting and confirmed that they will form part of a report to be submitted to the Minister of CoGTA. The report will include practical recommendations aimed at improving cooperation between departments and creating a more coordinated national response to illegal initiation schools.

The proposals are expected to focus on preventing avoidable deaths, strengthening compliance with existing laws and improving information sharing among all stakeholders involved in regulating initiation practices.

Stronger partnerships planned

The meeting also resolved to deepen collaboration between provincial governments, the South African Police Service, traditional leaders and recognised initiation school leadership. Officials believe stronger partnerships will improve oversight of legal initiation schools while increasing enforcement against those operating without approval.

Government hopes that closer cooperation and more effective enforcement will reduce the number of tragedies linked to initiation seasons and create a safer environment for initiates while respecting South Africa's cultural traditions.