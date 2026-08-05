Shanela II Operations Net Nearly 16,000 Suspects Across South Africa

South African police have arrested nearly 16,000 suspects during the latest nationwide Operation Shanela II campaign, with authorities intensifying efforts to tackle violent crime, drug trafficking, illegal firearms and organised criminal networks across the country. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the large-scale operation was carried out in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and government departments, leading to significant breakthroughs in several provinces.

According to SAPS, a total of 15,798 suspects were arrested between 27 July and 2 August 2026, reflecting the continued focus on crime prevention through coordinated operations and intelligence-driven policing.

Drug trafficking and illegal firearms remain key targets

Police said the latest operations resulted in the arrest of 329 suspected drug dealers, while another 3,242 people were taken into custody for possession of illegal drugs. Officers also confiscated 153 unlicensed firearms, including handguns, rifles and shotguns, with the Eastern Cape recording the highest number of handgun recoveries, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

A major breakthrough came at OR Tambo International Airport on 31 July, where police intercepted a shipment of cocaine valued at an estimated R28 million after a flight arrived from São Paulo, Brazil. The operation was carried out with assistance from Customs officials and Menzies Aviation personnel, preventing the drugs from entering the local market.

Police also recovered 86 stolen and hijacked vehicles during operations conducted across the country, adding another blow to organised criminal groups involved in vehicle-related crimes.

Counterfeit goods worth millions seized

Specialised police units also targeted the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods through a series of enforcement operations. In Johannesburg's central business district, members of the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit led a multidisciplinary raid that resulted in counterfeit products worth more than R5 million being confiscated.

The operation also included immigration inspections conducted by officials from the Department of Home Affairs, leading to the arrest of eight people for violating the Immigration Act.

In Gauteng, the Provincial Counterfeit Unit, together with brand protection representatives and other law enforcement partners, carried out search-and-seizure operations across Tshwane, the West Rand, Sedibeng and Johannesburg. Those operations uncovered counterfeit and illicit goods with an estimated value exceeding R27 million.

Breakthroughs in serious criminal investigations

Police also recorded progress in several high-profile criminal investigations across different provinces. In the Eastern Cape, four suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery store in Jeffrey's Bay on 2 August.

In the North West, police arrested 27-year-old Lesotho national Thabiso Sholo Potsoko in connection with the deadly tavern shooting in Kanana near Orkney, where five people were killed and five others injured in May 2026. The arrest followed an intelligence-led operation involving specialised police units from the North West and the Free State.

KwaZulu-Natal also recorded a significant court victory after the Mthunzini High Court sentenced five convicted men to two life terms and an additional 100 years in prison for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The convictions stem from a 2022 murder and robbery case in KwaNongoma.

Intelligence-led policing continues across provinces

In Mpumalanga, an intelligence-driven operation led by the Middelburg Flying Squad resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man after officers recovered a suspected stolen Toyota Hilux GD6 and mining equipment believed to be linked to criminal activity.

Western Cape officers also continued crime prevention efforts through Operation Prosper, seizing mandrax tablets, heroin and crystal meth in separate operations conducted in crime hotspot areas. Two suspects, aged 39 and 28, were arrested after police recovered various quantities of illegal drugs during searches in Khayelitsha and surrounding communities.

SAPS said Operation Shanela II remains a key part of its strategy to disrupt criminal networks, remove illegal weapons and drugs from communities and strengthen public safety through coordinated action across all provinces.