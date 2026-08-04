Gauteng Task Team Makes Breakthroughs in Political Killing Cases

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced major progress in investigations into politically motivated killings in Gauteng, with the newly established Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) arresting suspects in two high-profile murder cases.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised the specialised unit, saying its work demonstrates SAPS' determination to bring perpetrators of violent crimes to justice.

Arrests made in Tshwane councillor's murder

The task team recently arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Thabang Masemola, the ANC Ward 10 councillor in the City of Tshwane, who was shot and killed in Mamelodi East on 8 July 2025.

According to SAPS, those arrested include the alleged hitman and a woman believed to have played a role in planning the killing.

The two suspects are expected to reappear before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court as the investigation continues.

Three suspects arrested in EFF member's killing

In a separate investigation, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team located the body of EFF member Aaron Makola before tracking down the people allegedly responsible for his death.

Three suspects, aged 40, 42 and 44, were arrested over the weekend. They are scheduled to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 5 August 2026 to face charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The arrests represent another significant development in efforts to investigate politically linked crimes in the province.

Police praise specialised investigation team

Lieutenant General Dimpane commended the dedication and professionalism of the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team, saying the recent arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of focused investigative work.

She said SAPS remains committed to ensuring that those responsible for violent crimes and politically motivated killings are identified, arrested and brought before the courts.

Commitment to justice

Dimpane also assured the families of the victims and the people of Gauteng that the police will continue pursuing those involved in political violence.

She said the recent breakthroughs reinforce SAPS' commitment to combating serious crime while strengthening public confidence in ongoing investigations across the province.