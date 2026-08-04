GBVF Ministerial Imbizo Brings Crime Prevention Talks to Ivory Park

South African Police Deputy Minister Dr Polly Boshielo and Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni are leading a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo in Ivory Park, Tembisa, bringing government leaders, police and community members together to discuss ways of tackling crime and improving public safety. The engagement is designed to encourage open dialogue and strengthen cooperation between law enforcement agencies, local communities and other stakeholders working to address violence and crime in the area.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the imbizo provides a platform for meaningful engagement on gender-based violence and femicide, while also addressing other crimes affecting Ivory Park and neighbouring communities. The meeting brings together government representatives, police officials, community leaders and residents to exchange ideas, identify local challenges and discuss practical measures that can improve safety and security.

Building stronger partnerships against crime

The Gauteng engagement is focused on developing practical and sustainable solutions through closer collaboration between communities and law enforcement agencies. Officials believe stronger partnerships can improve crime prevention efforts, encourage public participation and enhance trust between residents and the police.

The discussions are also expected to reinforce coordinated action against gender-based violence, which remains one of South Africa's most pressing social and public safety challenges.

Government reinforces commitment to safer communities

By hosting the ministerial imbizo in Ivory Park, the government aims to strengthen community-led crime prevention initiatives while ensuring local concerns help shape future policing strategies.

The event reflects ongoing efforts to create safer communities through cooperation, accountability and sustained engagement between government, law enforcement and the public.