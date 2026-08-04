Polly Boshielo Calls for United Action Against GBVF in Ivory Park

Police Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo has called for stronger community action to tackle gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), saying the crisis continues to threaten the safety and dignity of women, children and other vulnerable groups across South Africa.

Speaking during a GBVF march in Ivory Park, Tembisa, Boshielo said violence against women remains at unacceptable levels and requires a united response from government, communities and citizens.

Addressing participants, Boshielo described gender-based violence and femicide as a persistent problem that continues to create fear and insecurity in communities. She said South Africans cannot expect the crisis to disappear without determined action, stressing that everyone has a responsibility to challenge the conditions that allow such crimes to continue. The Deputy Minister said the country must remain united in confronting perpetrators and ensuring that women can live free from violence and intimidation.

Faster justice for survivors

Boshielo said the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster is working to ensure GBVF cases move through the justice system more quickly. According to her, timely investigations and prosecutions send a clear message that violence against women will not be tolerated and that offenders will face the full consequences of the law. She also appealed to men to become active partners in the fight against GBVF by promoting respect, equality and safety within their families and communities.

Communities urged to report crime

The Deputy Minister encouraged residents of Ivory Park, Tembisa and surrounding areas to report all forms of criminal activity to the police, regardless of how minor they may appear. She urged community members to immediately inform police if they become aware of rumours, threats or planned acts of violence, saying early reporting can help prevent crimes before they occur.

Boshielo added that stronger cooperation between residents and law enforcement is essential to creating safer neighbourhoods.

Partnership seen as key to crime prevention

While recognising the role of the police, Boshielo said law enforcement alone cannot reduce crime without active public participation.

She encouraged communities to continue working with Community Policing Forums, the Community in Blue programme and crime prevention wardens, commonly known as amapanyaza, to strengthen local safety initiatives.

Concluding her address, the Deputy Minister called on communities to remain proactive, vigilant and united in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, saying collective action is vital to building a society where every woman feels safe, respected and valued.