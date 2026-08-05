German extremism prosecutors join Leipzig airport drone investigation
German state prosecutors have taken over the investigation into a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle airport after an explosive device was found on the drone.
- Country:
- Germany
German state prosecutors have taken over the investigation of the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle airport after an explosive device was found, according to a statement on Wednesday.
The prosecutors' ZESA extremism office and officers from the state counter-terrorism unit have become involved, it said, after the drone was found to be carrying an explosive device.
(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Ludwig Burger)