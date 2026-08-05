German extremism prosecutors join Leipzig airport drone investigation

​German ‌state prosecutors ​have taken over the ‌investigation of the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle ‌airport after an ‌explosive device was found, according to a ⁠statement ​on ⁠Wednesday.

The prosecutors' ZESA extremism ⁠office and officers ​from the state counter-terrorism ⁠unit have become involved, ⁠it ​said, after the drone was ⁠found to be ⁠carrying ⁠an explosive device.

(Writing by Miranda ‌Murray Editing ‌by Ludwig ​Burger)