UN Expert Backs UK Extradition Bid Against Andrew and Tristan Tate

United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem has welcomed the ongoing legal proceedings in the United States to extradite Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate to the United Kingdom, calling the move an important step toward ensuring accountability for serious allegations involving violence against women and girls.

She said the case offers fresh hope for women who came forward with credible allegations after years in which many felt their experiences were overlooked by law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities. Alsalem added that the scale of the accusations, along with the brothers' global online influence in promoting misogynistic ideas and harmful views of masculinity, makes it essential that the legal process continues without delay.

Tate Brothers Remain in US Custody

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold both British and American citizenship, were arrested in Miami on 18 July 2026 following an extradition request from the United Kingdom. The brothers are currently being held in the United States while they challenge the request before the courts.

British authorities have brought a total of 59 criminal charges against them, including rape, sexual assault, facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, offences involving indecent images of a child, and extreme pornography. Separate criminal proceedings are also continuing in Romania, where they face allegations linked to human trafficking, including the trafficking of minors.

UN Calls for Justice Across All Jurisdictions

Alsalem urged the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and Romania to work together so victims can pursue justice without facing intimidation, retaliation or further harm. She stressed that countries have a responsibility to protect the dignity and privacy of victims while making sure criminal allegations are investigated fairly and thoroughly.

She also warned that people accused of violence against women can sometimes avoid accountability by taking advantage of legal delays, cross-border legal complications, financial resources or public influence. She said legal status, wealth or popularity should never place anyone beyond the reach of the justice system.

Investigation Should Go Beyond the Brothers

The UN expert also called for investigations to include anyone who may have helped, supported or benefited from the alleged criminal activities involving the exploitation and abuse of women and girls. She said accountability should not be limited only to the individual criminal responsibility of Andrew and Tristan Tate if evidence points to the involvement of others.

Earlier this year, on 4 March 2026, Alsalem sent formal communications to the governments of Romania and the United Kingdom, with copies shared with the United States, after receiving information about concerns over the handling of allegations made by a woman who claimed Andrew Tate sexually assaulted her in Romania in 2018. The reported allegations included rape, strangulation, intimidation and retaliation, raising concerns about the treatment of victims during the investigative process.