South Africa Courts Chinese Investment for Major Energy Projects

South Africa has wrapped up an investment mission to China with a growing pipeline of interest from Chinese energy companies, as the government looks for international capital, technology and industrial partnerships to strengthen electricity infrastructure and support new energy projects at home.

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa led the South African delegation to the South Africa-China Electricity and Energy Investment Conference in Beijing, where discussions centred on investment opportunities linked to the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) 2025. The government sees the energy sector as a key part of its industrial-led inclusive growth strategy, with stronger electricity infrastructure expected to support manufacturing, mining, digital industries and other areas of economic activity.

Six Energy Manufacturers Show Investment Interest

According to the Department of Electricity and Energy, engagements in China generated advanced interest from six major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) operating in the energy sector, creating a potential pipeline of investment that could connect Chinese manufacturing and technological capabilities with South Africa's infrastructure requirements.

The discussions covered more than electricity generation, reflecting South Africa's need for investment across transmission infrastructure, emerging clean-energy technologies and supporting industrial systems. Government officials are now expected to work on converting expressions of interest into defined projects and commitments that can move toward implementation.

Sasol Advances Green Hydrogen Plans

The notable development involves Sasol commissioning Envision to design a green hydrogen system for its Sasolburg operations, adding momentum to the South African energy and chemicals company's plans to reduce emissions from its industrial assets.

The proposed system will examine green hydrogen production that could initially support eMethanol production and later contribute to sustainable aviation fuel, known as eSAF. Such projects could create new demand for renewable electricity while building industrial capabilities around low-carbon fuels that are attracting growing attention from aviation, shipping and other hard-to-decarbonise industries.

Nuclear Waste Cooperation Takes Shape

South Africa's National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute (NRWDI) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), opening the way for cooperation on advanced technologies used in nuclear waste disposal.

The agreement comes as South Africa considers the role of different energy technologies within its future electricity system, making safe radioactive waste management an important part of the broader nuclear energy conversation. Technical cooperation could give South African institutions access to knowledge and experience developed through China's large nuclear industry and associated waste-management programmes.

Site Visits Explore Technologies for Future Projects

The South African delegation used the mission to examine technologies and infrastructure that could have applications back home, visiting facilities and projects connected to green hydrogen, green ammonia, clean electricity for data centres, nuclear waste storage and disposal, ultra-high-voltage electricity transmission and Special Economic Zones.

Ultra-high-voltage transmission is particularly relevant as South Africa works to strengthen its electricity grid and connect new generation capacity in areas where existing transmission infrastructure remains constrained. The wider programme of visits also gave officials an opportunity to examine how energy investment can be connected with manufacturing and industrial development rather than treated solely as an electricity-sector issue.

The Department of Electricity and Energy said the engagements have created a roadmap for the next phase, with Team South Africa now expected to consolidate commitments, turn lessons from technical visits into project pipelines and accelerate energy and infrastructure projects.

The challenge after Beijing will be converting investment interest and cooperation agreements into financed projects, manufacturing activity and infrastructure that can contribute directly to South Africa's energy security and industrial development priorities.