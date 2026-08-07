Armenia's Apostolic Church Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge

Armenia initiates a trial of the Apostolic Church's leader, Catholicos Karekin II, and six senior clerics for disobeying a state order. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accuses the church of collaborating with foreign powers, notably Russia, as part of a broader political strategy, amid tensions over Armenia's alignment with the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:05 IST
Armenia's Apostolic Church Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Armenia

Armenia has opened a trial against Catholicos Karekin II, the head of its Apostolic Church, and six senior clerics for defying a state order, marking the latest chapter in a fraught relationship with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government. The trial session was abruptly halted as the presiding judge voluntarily recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

Pashinyan, who has been advocating for Armenia's alignment with Western entities, alleges the Church acts as a proxy for Russia. This comes as part of his broader strategy which has led to significant tensions with Moscow. The Church leader and clerics could face up to two years in prison if convicted of the allegations.

Opposition figures and church leaders argue the case is politically motivated, seeing it as an infringement on ecclesiastical independence. As Pashinyan reevaluates Armenia's foreign alliances, his handling of relations with both domestic institutions and international powers remains under scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026