Armenia has opened a trial against Catholicos Karekin II, the head of its Apostolic Church, and six senior clerics for defying a state order, marking the latest chapter in a fraught relationship with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government. The trial session was abruptly halted as the presiding judge voluntarily recused himself due to a conflict of interest.

Pashinyan, who has been advocating for Armenia's alignment with Western entities, alleges the Church acts as a proxy for Russia. This comes as part of his broader strategy which has led to significant tensions with Moscow. The Church leader and clerics could face up to two years in prison if convicted of the allegations.

Opposition figures and church leaders argue the case is politically motivated, seeing it as an infringement on ecclesiastical independence. As Pashinyan reevaluates Armenia's foreign alliances, his handling of relations with both domestic institutions and international powers remains under scrutiny.