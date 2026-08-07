Court Blocks Trump's White House Ballroom Project

A U.S. appeals court stopped Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project, citing lack of congressional approval. The Trump administration's appeal might go to the Supreme Court. The project faced criticism for bypassing Congress, and safety concerns were debated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:29 IST
Court Blocks Trump's White House Ballroom Project
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  • United States

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ordered a halt to the Trump administration's construction of a $400 million ballroom at the White House's East Wing site. This decision marks a significant setback for President Trump, who proposed the ballroom without seeking Congress's approval.

In a 2-1 ruling, the court upheld a preliminary injunction from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The ruling emphasized that decisions on enormous constructions such as the ballroom should reside with Congress, stressing that the Executive Branch lacks the authority to unilaterally transform the White House.

While the White House and the Justice Department have not commented, the ruling is on hold for 14 days, allowing for a potential appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump's previous argument that the ballroom is vital for safety and formal functions has faced pushback for ignoring legislative channels.

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