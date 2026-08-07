NATJOINTS Steps Up Security for South Africa’s November Elections

South Africa's security agencies have activated a nationwide operational plan for the November 4 Local Government Elections, with more than 26,000 voting stations set to receive security coverage based on intelligence assessments and the level of risk identified in individual communities.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said preparations are already under way to protect voters, election officials and infrastructure from political violence, intimidation and other criminal activity, while the peaceful voter registration weekend on August 1 and 2 provided security structures with a practical test ahead of polling day.

Mosikili said South Africa remains stable and security agencies are working with the Electoral Commission to create an environment where people can participate in the election without fear.

More Than 26,000 Voting Stations Assessed for Security Risks

NATJOINTS used the voter registration weekend as a full-scale exercise for November, deploying law enforcement across the country to secure registration stations and respond to incidents, with the weekend concluding without major security problems.

The election plan includes intelligence gathering and analysis, visible policing, protection of election infrastructure, crowd management and rapid-response capabilities. Voting stations are being categorised according to their security risks, allowing authorities to direct more personnel and resources towards hotspots while using different deployment models in lower-risk areas.

Mosikili explained that police officers may not remain permanently stationed at every voting location, since deployments are guided by intelligence and changing security conditions. NATJOINTS will not disclose personnel numbers in advance because operational requirements could shift as new information emerges closer to election day.

Political Killings Task Team Targets Election Violence

Politically motivated killings remain one of the most serious concerns ahead of the elections, prompting NATJOINTS to warn anyone planning assassinations or violent attacks that specialised investigators will pursue those responsible.

The Political Killings Task Team, established in 2018, has arrested more than 400 suspects over the years, including more than 180 alleged hitmen linked to murders involving councillors, political leaders and party members.

Several suspected politically motivated murders have been recorded since January, involving members or representatives of the MK Party, Democratic Alliance, African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters across Gauteng, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with these recent cases.

Additional investigative capacity has been provided in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, while specialised members can be deployed to other provinces when required. The task team has also taken over the investigation into the murder of a Durban councillor.

Mosikili warned that political competition provides no justification for violence, saying those responsible for attacks or assassinations could face arrest, prosecution and lengthy prison sentences following conviction.

Security Agencies Monitor Protests Ahead of Polls

NATJOINTS is also monitoring demonstrations and other public activity as election campaigning intensifies, including anti-illegal immigration protests that have continued in parts of the country.

Mosikili said authorities currently have no evidence linking those protests to attempts to disrupt the Local Government Elections and cautioned against reaching conclusions that are not supported by intelligence.

Public-order incidents have declined since demonstrations on June 30, although isolated protests continue in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

During July, authorities recorded 212 public-order incidents nationwide, comprising 128 peaceful marches, 70 gatherings, nine unrest-related incidents requiring police intervention and five incidents involving looting. Police opened 205 criminal cases and arrested 354 suspects for alleged offences committed during these events.

Intelligence to Shape Election Day Deployments

NATJOINTS is working directly with the Electoral Commission through the priority committee responsible for Local Government Election security, allowing information on emerging threats to feed into operational decisions as polling day approaches.

Security planning will remain flexible, with intelligence determining where static police deployments, rapid-response teams or additional resources are required across the more than 26,000 voting stations. Authorities say the priority is to protect election infrastructure and prevent intimidation while allowing voters to exercise their democratic rights safely.

NATJOINTS has also stressed that enforcement will apply regardless of political affiliation, with Mosikili saying law enforcement agencies will act fairly and impartially against people who intimidate communities, damage property, loot businesses or use violence during the election period.