Star FM Gets Digital Studio Upgrade to Strengthen Community Radio

Community radio station Star FM 102.9 has received a newly digitised broadcast studio in Klerksdorp, giving the North West-based station upgraded facilities to expand its role in delivering local news, community discussions and development-focused programmes to listeners across the province.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong joined the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) for the official handover of the upgraded facility, describing the investment as part of government's work to strengthen community media and ensure that people have access to reliable and locally relevant information.

Digital Upgrade Supports Local Broadcasting

The new studio gives Star FM improved broadcasting infrastructure at a time when community stations continue to provide information that is closely connected to the everyday experiences of their audiences, from local development and public services to social issues and conversations taking place within neighbourhoods.

Morolong said community media remains an important part of South Africa's democracy because it creates space for voices and issues that may receive less attention from larger national broadcasters. The upgrade is also expected to support the station as broadcasting increasingly relies on digital production systems, giving its team access to more modern tools for producing and delivering programmes.

"This investment reflects government's continued commitment to strengthening community media as an essential pillar of our democracy and ensuring that every community has access to reliable, diverse and locally relevant sources of information," Morolong said.

Multilingual Programming Reflects North West Communities

Star FM broadcasts in isiXhosa, Setswana, English and Afrikaans, allowing the station to reach communities across different linguistic backgrounds while reflecting the cultural diversity of the North West.

Morolong described that diversity as one of the province's strengths, noting that multilingual broadcasting allows community radio to bring more people into conversations about issues that affect their lives.

The station's role goes beyond delivering news, with its programming providing a platform for community dialogue and development issues while giving residents opportunities to participate in discussions that may directly affect their towns and neighbourhoods.

Morolong said strengthening the facility also reinforces a platform that promotes dialogue, democratic participation and the ability of communities to keep local voices at the centre of important conversations.

Women's Month Adds Significance to Handover

The studio handover comes during Women's Month and ahead of South Africa's commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the historic 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings.

Morolong said the courage shown by the women who participated in the march remains an important part of South Africa's democratic journey, with their demands for justice, dignity and equality continuing to carry relevance decades later.

Community media can play an important role in keeping these stories accessible by connecting major national events with the experiences and memories of people living within individual communities.

Milestones of Freedom Campaign Marks Key Anniversaries

South Africa is commemorating several significant historical milestones during 2026, including 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, 50 years since the 1976 Youth Uprising, 70 years since the Women's March and 60 years since the forced removals from District Six.

These anniversaries form part of the wider Milestones of Freedom campaign launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June, with provincial activities being held to encourage public reflection on the events that shaped the country.

Morolong also addressed the campaign during its provincial launch at uMfolozi TVET College in KwaZulu-Natal, linking the commemorations with continuing conversations around democracy, participation and social progress.

For Star FM, the upgraded studio provides the infrastructure needed to carry more of those conversations at community level, while giving listeners a locally rooted platform where news, history and issues affecting their daily lives can be discussed in the languages they use.