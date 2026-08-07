South Africa Sets November 4 for 2026 Local Government Elections

South Africans will head to the polls on November 4, 2026, to elect their municipal councils after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa formally gazetted the election date, setting the country's local government election process into its next phase.

The proclamation was published in the Government Gazette on August 7 under the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, formally calling elections for all municipal councils across South Africa. The gazetting also closes the voters' roll for the election, making the proclamation a key legal milestone in the countdown to polling day.

Under Section 159 of the Constitution, read together with the Municipal Structures Act, the CoGTA Minister is responsible for proclaiming the local government election date, with elections required to take place within 90 days after the expiry of a municipality's five-year term.

Voters' Roll Closes After Election Proclamation

The formal proclamation means the voters' roll for the 2026 Local Government Elections closes as the Electoral Commission moves into the next stage of election preparations.

In the days leading up to the proclamation, Hlabisa had encouraged eligible South Africans to register and make sure their voter information was correct, particularly people who had changed their residential addresses since their previous registration.

Address details carry particular importance during municipal elections because voters are required to cast their ballots in the ward where they are registered, making an accurate registration record essential for determining where a person can vote.

The IEC had kept its Online Voter Registration Portal available until the proclamation deadline, giving people who could not attend physical registration stations another opportunity to register or update their information.

1.7 Million People Engaged With IEC Over Registration Weekend

The gazetting follows the national voter registration weekend held on August 1 and 2, when approximately 1.7 million people interacted with the Electoral Commission through registration and voter information services.

Among them, 291,806 people registered as voters for the first time, while more than 1.5 million existing voters updated or confirmed their registration details.

Citizens can register as voters from the age of 16, although they must be at least 18 years old on election day to cast a ballot.

The registration weekend also served as an important preparation exercise for the IEC and security agencies, giving authorities an opportunity to test systems and operational arrangements several months before millions of voters are expected at voting stations.

November Election Moves Into Formal Timetable

With the November 4 date officially proclaimed, attention now moves towards the IEC's election timetable, which sets out the deadlines and procedures that political parties, candidates, election officials and other participants will need to follow.

The timetable provides the structure for the remaining stages of the election process and gives political contestants clear deadlines as campaigning gathers pace across municipalities.

The Local Government Elections will determine the composition of municipal councils responsible for decisions that directly affect communities, including water and sanitation, electricity distribution in many areas, waste collection, local roads and other municipal services.

Voters Urged to Check Their Registration Information

The IEC has repeatedly encouraged South Africans to verify their voter registration information, particularly after moving to another address, because municipal voting is directly connected to the ward in which a voter is registered.

Voters can check their registration status by sending an SMS containing "myID" followed by their identity number to 32810, while election-related assistance is also available through the IEC contact centre on 0800 11 8000.

With the proclamation now published and November 4 confirmed as polling day, South Africa enters the formal election period with the focus shifting from registration towards candidate processes, campaigning, election security and preparations for voting across the country.