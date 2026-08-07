Liberia to Pitch Next Offshore Licensing Round in Houston

Liberia is preparing to present the strategy for its next offshore oil and gas licensing round to international investors in Houston, as the country looks to build on renewed exploration activity and attract more companies into its frontier petroleum sector.

The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) will outline its plans at Liberia Investor Day Houston on August 19, an event organised in partnership with Energy Capital & Power. The meeting is expected to bring together exploration companies, investors, service providers and energy executives seeking a clearer view of Liberia's offshore opportunities and the regulatory conditions attached to future acreage.

LPRA to Detail Rules for New Licensing Round

Led by Director General Marilyn T. Logan, the LPRA is expected to explain the process that will govern the next licensing round, including qualification requirements, available offshore blocks and the technical information that companies can use when assessing exploration potential.

For investors, access to reliable subsurface data will be one of the most important parts of that discussion because frontier exploration carries significant geological and financial risk. Clear rules, predictable licensing procedures and strong technical datasets can make it easier for companies to decide whether prospective acreage fits their exploration strategies.

The Houston event will also give companies direct access to Liberian policymakers and regulators, creating a setting where technical, commercial and regulatory questions can be discussed before formal investment decisions are made.

Eight PSCs Help Restart Offshore Momentum

Liberia's upstream sector has entered a more active phase following the award and ratification of eight Production Sharing Contracts in 2025, which helped return the country to the radar of international exploration companies.

Those agreements have created a new pipeline of offshore work programmes and given the government a foundation for promoting additional acreage. Rather than relying only on past exploration interest, Liberia is now trying to demonstrate that companies are actively progressing field studies and gathering new information about the country's petroleum systems.

That shift is important for a frontier market because fresh activity can improve geological understanding and reduce some of the uncertainty surrounding future drilling prospects.

TotalEnergies and Oranto Advance Exploration Work

TotalEnergies is progressing offshore exploration activities that include geochemical surveys, 3D seismic acquisition and seabed mapping, all of which can provide a more detailed picture of structures beneath the ocean floor and help identify areas that may warrant further investigation.

Oranto Petroleum has also signed contracts to explore offshore Liberia, adding another international operator to the country's developing upstream landscape. The presence of multiple companies carrying out technical work gives Liberia more information to support future licensing discussions while also signalling that the sector is moving beyond early promotional activity.

Houston Event Targets New Global Investors

Liberia Investor Day Houston is designed to connect the LPRA with companies that are actively looking for new offshore opportunities, particularly in frontier basins where exploration success could open new petroleum provinces.

The government's challenge will be to balance the need for investment with a regulatory framework that gives operators clarity while protecting national interests. Data quality, licensing transparency and the credibility of the regulatory process are likely to influence how international companies respond to the next round.

For Liberia, the August 19 meeting offers a chance to position its offshore acreage directly in front of a global upstream audience and show how the country plans to turn recent licensing momentum into a broader, longer-term exploration programme.