Court Halts Trump Ballroom Project at the White House

A U.S. federal appeals court has ordered a stop to the $400 million construction of a ballroom at the White House, marking a significant setback for Donald Trump. The court's decision emphasizes that such significant changes require congressional approval, as Presidents are tenants, not owners, of the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 23:12 IST
Court Halts Trump Ballroom Project at the White House
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A U.S. federal appeals court has intervened to halt construction of a $400 million ballroom on the White House's East Wing site, a move that represents a substantial setback for former President Donald Trump. This ruling underscores the need for congressional approval in substantial alterations to the historic residence.

The court's decision supports the National Trust for Historic Preservation's stance, emphasizing that any major construction like the ballroom must await legislative endorsement. Trump, claiming the project as a security necessity, plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, labeling the ruling as politically driven and detrimental to White House security.

While Congress has the final say on such projects, Trump's administration has cited security enhancements as justification for the ballroom. The ruling pauses above-ground construction pending further legal proceedings and congressional approval, highlighting the balance between security claims and historical preservation.

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