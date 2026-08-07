Senate Passes Sweeping Sanctions Act Honoring Late Senator Graham

The U.S. Senate has passed a landmark sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran, which was long championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Receiving an 86-11 vote, the legislation looks to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and was introduced back in April 2025.

The bill, formally titled the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' proposes sanctions on Russian officials and countries dependent on Russian energy. It also includes tariffs potentially impacting U.S. importers and consumers, sparking concern. Trump's narrow Republican majority may face challenges in advancing the bill through the House of Representatives.

President Trump would gain new tariff authority to impose penalties on countries reliant on Russian energy if the measure becomes law. The legislation aims to curb Russian energy revenues without adverse effects, extending sanctions on Iran. It signals strong U.S. support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.