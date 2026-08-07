Crypto Crackdown: Shelbit's Sanctions Evasion Exposed

The U.S. sanctioned multi-state crypto exchange Shelbit, following a Reuters investigation that revealed dealings with Iran's Revolutionary Guards and illegal gambling networks. The Treasury aims to dismantle such financial networks. Shelbit denies involvement, but operations apparently continued amidst legal scrutiny, highlighted by Dubai's regulatory authority's warning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 23:08 IST
Crypto Crackdown: Shelbit's Sanctions Evasion Exposed
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The United States has imposed sanctions on the multi-state cryptocurrency exchange Shelbit, citing its role in facilitating funds for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and associated entities. The move follows a Reuters investigation identifying Shelbit, based in Dubai, as central to a $4 billion Iranian sanctions evasion operation.

The U.S. Treasury extended the sanctions to include Shelbit's founder, Siavash Kayvanpour, for assisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's largest cryptocurrency platform, Nobitex. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated their commitment to dismantling these networks, which bolster the regime's financial capabilities.

Although Shelbit's website went offline earlier, the exchange allegedly continued operations, despite compliance issues raised by Dubai's VARA. Meanwhile, the Iranian regime faces accusations of financial hypocrisy, as their allowance of gambling networks contradicts official stances against such activities.

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