Judges Clear Path for Termination of TPS for South Sudan and Myanmar

Two federal judges on Friday decisively enabled the Trump administration to cease Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudan and Myanmar immigrants. The decisions were rendered by judges in Boston and Chicago, dismissing attempts by immigrant-rights advocates to uphold TPS following the Supreme Court's affirmation in June.

TPS, typically granted to individuals from countries affected by dire circumstances like natural disasters or conflict, was slated for termination by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This decision followed the Supreme Court's ruling that curtailed judicial scrutiny over DHS's actions concerning TPS, impacting about twelve countries.

DHS's plan to revoke TPS would have affected around 232 South Sudanese and nearly 4,000 from Myanmar. Judges Patti Saris and Matthew Kennelly had previously blocked these actions. However, following the Supreme Court's ruling, challenges claiming DHS lacked authority were rejected, reinforcing the department's prerogative over TPS designation.