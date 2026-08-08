Judges Clear Path for Termination of TPS for South Sudan and Myanmar

Federal judges have allowed the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudan and Myanmar. This decision follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that empowered the U.S. government to end TPS designations for several countries. The ruling affects thousands who were living and working in the U.S. under TPS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 02:16 IST
Judges Clear Path for Termination of TPS for South Sudan and Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two federal judges on Friday decisively enabled the Trump administration to cease Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudan and Myanmar immigrants. The decisions were rendered by judges in Boston and Chicago, dismissing attempts by immigrant-rights advocates to uphold TPS following the Supreme Court's affirmation in June.

TPS, typically granted to individuals from countries affected by dire circumstances like natural disasters or conflict, was slated for termination by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This decision followed the Supreme Court's ruling that curtailed judicial scrutiny over DHS's actions concerning TPS, impacting about twelve countries.

DHS's plan to revoke TPS would have affected around 232 South Sudanese and nearly 4,000 from Myanmar. Judges Patti Saris and Matthew Kennelly had previously blocked these actions. However, following the Supreme Court's ruling, challenges claiming DHS lacked authority were rejected, reinforcing the department's prerogative over TPS designation.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026