Senate Passes Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026

The U.S. Senate easily approved sweeping Russia sanctions legislation on Friday, including expanded sanctions on Iran, setting the stage for its House consideration shortly. Backed originally by late Senator Lindsey Graham, the bill seeks to heighten economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite being met with applause in the Senate, the legislation faces uncertainty in the House due to concerns over granting tariff authority to President Trump. Critics argue that the bill gives the president excessive power to impose tariffs, potentially impacting U.S. importers and consumers adversely.

Sectors affected include major consumers of Russian energy. Amid bipartisan Senate support, the bill could see prompt House passage post-summer recess. Its success centers on curtailing Russian energy income that funds Ukraine's ongoing conflict.