Senate Passes Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026

The U.S. Senate has passed a comprehensive Russia sanctions bill named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham. It includes tariffs against countries reliant on Russian energy and expanded sanctions on Iran. Despite bipartisan support, skepticism remains in the House concerning granting tariff authority to President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 02:54 IST
Senate Passes Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate easily approved sweeping Russia sanctions legislation on Friday, including expanded sanctions on Iran, setting the stage for its House consideration shortly. Backed originally by late Senator Lindsey Graham, the bill seeks to heighten economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite being met with applause in the Senate, the legislation faces uncertainty in the House due to concerns over granting tariff authority to President Trump. Critics argue that the bill gives the president excessive power to impose tariffs, potentially impacting U.S. importers and consumers adversely.

Sectors affected include major consumers of Russian energy. Amid bipartisan Senate support, the bill could see prompt House passage post-summer recess. Its success centers on curtailing Russian energy income that funds Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026