Trump's Battle with Birthright Citizenship: Legal Challenges Loom

In a contentious move, former President Donald Trump introduced measures targeting birth tourism and expanding exceptions to birthright citizenship. Despite a Supreme Court ruling supporting citizenship for U.S.-born children, Trump's executive orders have rekindled legal debates and are expected to face formidable challenges in courts.

Trump's action, aimed at denying citizenship for children born to individuals engaged in fraudulent activities to obtain it, has raised concerns. Critics argue these moves potentially contravene the 14th Amendment, which confers automatic citizenship to those born on U.S. soil. Scholarly divisions highlight possible legal confrontations and the broader implications of rewriting citizenship rules.

The executive orders call for federal agencies to scrutinize and potentially deny visas for suspected birth tourists, although enforcement remains ambiguous. With estimates of birth tourism ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 annually, the orders could reshape how birthright citizenship is applied, exacerbating tensions regarding immigration policies.