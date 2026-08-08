Civil Rights Probe Launched at New Jersey ICE Facility Following Detainee's Death

New Jersey civil rights officials have launched an investigation into Delaney Hall, an ICE facility in Newark, following the death of detainee Edwin Lopez-Cornejo. The inquiry will examine potential civil rights violations by GEO Group employees. The situation has sparked protests and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 05:18 IST
Civil Rights Probe Launched at New Jersey ICE Facility Following Detainee's Death
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New Jersey civil rights officials are investigating Delaney Hall, a Newark ICE detention center managed by GEO Group, after detainee Edwin Lopez-Cornejo died following a reported medical emergency. His family alleges neglect in providing essential medical care, citing his pre-existing health conditions.

The investigation will explore whether actions or inactions by GEO Group staff violated the civil rights of those detained. Lopez-Cornejo's death, along with allegations of unsanitary conditions and inadequate care, has fueled protests around the facility. Even two local Democratic politicians were arrested during demonstrations, amplifying claims of political intimidation.

Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill has ordered state police to oversee Delaney Hall’s vicinity due to escalating tensions between protesters and federal officers. Nationwide, more than 50 have died in ICE custody since President Trump's immigration policies came into effect last year, igniting further scrutiny of detention practices.

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