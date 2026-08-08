Global Headlines: From Migrant Burials to Security Appointments

Global news remains intense as Spain grapples with the aftermath of a deadly migrant rush at its Ceuta enclave, employing police and forensic scientists to identify 80 deceased migrants. Most are to be buried soon in Ceuta as anxious families seek closure.

In a tragic event in Thailand, a teenage gunman killed seven people, including his grandparents and school staff, before taking his own life. The attack reflects the growing concern over gun violence and prompts questions about safety measures and firearm control.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has confirmed several of Donald Trump's nominees as the administration moves to privatize airport security and open up diplomatic positions left vacant. This swift confirmation process fills critical roles and impacts U.S. and international affairs.