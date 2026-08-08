Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutions

By Md. Tahmid Zami DHAKA, Aug 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bangladesh's critical textile sector is grappling with high energy costs, exacerbated by a recent fire at a gas import terminal. This incident has highlighted the sector's energy vulnerability, prompting urgent searches for alternative fuel sources.

With the textile industry employing about 4 million individuals, it plays a pivotal role in Bangladesh's economy, accounting for a significant portion of exports and GDP. However, the sector's reliance on gas for operations like washing and dyeing is problematic amid ongoing supply shortfalls.

Industry leaders are now looking towards solutions such as biomass and electrification. Despite some factories exploring these alternatives, the transition is challenged by infrastructure limitations and the need for substantial investment. Calls for government support to enhance energy efficiency and promote renewable resources continue to grow.