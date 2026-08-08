Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold citizenship rights for U.S.-born babies has prompted President Trump to issue new executive orders targeting birth tourism. Conservative justices criticized the ruling, arguing it includes birth tourists.

Trump's response, which aims to block citizenship for children if parents engage in fraudulent activities and restrict visas for birth tourists, faces significant legal challenges. Experts argue these orders contradict constitutional rights under the 14th Amendment.

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling striking down a similar policy, Trump persists in reshaping immigration policy. However, the legal complexities and constitutional guarantees make the success of his orders highly uncertain.