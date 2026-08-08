US Domestic News Roundup: Trump's Nominees, Birthright Citizenship, and Mineral Investments

A summary of recent US domestic news highlights key developments involving the Trump administration. The Senate confirmed Trump's labor board nominees, paving the way for Republican-backed policy reversals. In finance, Trump's administration is funding mineral projects to reduce Chinese dependency. Controversial executive orders limiting birthright citizenship were signed despite Supreme Court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 05:24 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump's Nominees, Birthright Citizenship, and Mineral Investments
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The U.S. Senate has confirmed a slate of President Donald Trump's nominees, securing a Republican majority on the National Labor Relations Board. This move enables a reversal of pro-union decisions and underscores the Republican agenda's reach. In a significant show of power, the Senate voted 51-47 to approve more than 70 nominees.

Alongside political maneuvering, Trump's administration announced a $58 million investment in three critical mineral projects, marking a calculated effort to reduce the nation's dependence on Chinese mineral imports. This financial push aligns with Trump's broader strategy to prioritize American mining and bolster national security.

Amid these developments, Trump signed executive orders to restrict birthright citizenship. Despite the Supreme Court's prior rejection of such attempts, the President continues to challenge constitutional provisions concerning immigration. This policy move targets 'birth tourism' but faces strong legal opposition.

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