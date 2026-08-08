SEC Drops Charges Against Former Exec in Pardon Controversy

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided to drop its insider trading lawsuit against Terren Peizer, a former healthcare executive. Peizer, who was convicted of insider trading in 2024, received a pardon from President Donald Trump. The SEC's decision marks a significant development in this high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 07:39 IST
SEC Drops Charges Against Former Exec in Pardon Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Friday that it is moving to dismiss its insider trading lawsuit against Terren Peizer, a former healthcare executive. Peizer was found guilty of insider trading in 2024 by a federal jury but later received a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The decision to drop the charges comes after a detailed review by the SEC, which has significant implications given Peizer's previous conviction in the case. The charges had centered around allegations of Peizer's trading activities based on non-public information.

This development adds a new chapter to the controversial narrative surrounding Peizer's case, highlighting the complexities of legal proceedings in insider trading incidents, particularly when presidential pardons are involved.

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