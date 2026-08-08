SEC Drops Charges Against Former Exec in Pardon Controversy

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Friday that it is moving to dismiss its insider trading lawsuit against Terren Peizer, a former healthcare executive. Peizer was found guilty of insider trading in 2024 by a federal jury but later received a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The decision to drop the charges comes after a detailed review by the SEC, which has significant implications given Peizer's previous conviction in the case. The charges had centered around allegations of Peizer's trading activities based on non-public information.

This development adds a new chapter to the controversial narrative surrounding Peizer's case, highlighting the complexities of legal proceedings in insider trading incidents, particularly when presidential pardons are involved.