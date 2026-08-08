Trump Administration Pledges $1 Billion in Security Aid to Colombia
The U.S. State Department announced that the Trump administration intends to allocate $1 billion in security aid to Colombia. This support targets the newly-elected right-wing government of President Abelardo De La Espriella, aiming to bolster security measures and fortify Colombia's defense infrastructure.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department revealed on Friday that the Trump administration plans to allocate $1 billion in security assistance to the Colombian government.
This considerable financial aid is directed toward supporting the right-wing administration of newly elected President Abelardo De La Espriella, focusing on enhancing national security capabilities.
The decision underscores the Trump administration's commitment to strengthening geopolitical alliances and ensuring regional stability in Latin America.
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