Taiwan War Games: Coastal Drill Simulates Defense against Chinese Assault
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te oversaw coastal strike drills during the Han Kuang exercises, which simulate defending against a potential Chinese invasion. The 10-day drills aim to test combat readiness with live troops and equipment. Lai emphasized strengthening defense capabilities amidst external threats, highlighting the military's role in safeguarding national sovereignty.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a show of military preparedness, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te observed coastal strike drills as part of the annual Han Kuang exercises on Saturday. Boarding a fast attack missile boat, Lai watched as low-flying drones simulated repelling a potential Chinese assault.
The Han Kuang exercises began on Wednesday, focusing on Taiwan's combat readiness against a possible invasion by China. Lasting 10 days, the drills test command coordination and homeland defense, crucial as Taiwan resists China's territorial claims. Lai emphasized continued governmental support for defense efforts, urging military cohesion.
Among the defenses displayed were low-flying attack drones and Anping-class catamarans equipped for anti-ship missile deployment, reflecting Taiwan's strategy to counter potential threats. Amidst tensions, China has labeled Lai a 'separatist' and dismissed his dialogue proposals, underscoring the geopolitical strains.