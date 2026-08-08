Taiwan War Games: Coastal Drill Simulates Defense against Chinese Assault

In a show of military preparedness, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te observed coastal strike drills as part of the annual Han Kuang exercises on Saturday. Boarding a fast attack missile boat, Lai watched as low-flying drones simulated repelling a potential Chinese assault.

The Han Kuang exercises began on Wednesday, focusing on Taiwan's combat readiness against a possible invasion by China. Lasting 10 days, the drills test command coordination and homeland defense, crucial as Taiwan resists China's territorial claims. Lai emphasized continued governmental support for defense efforts, urging military cohesion.

Among the defenses displayed were low-flying attack drones and Anping-class catamarans equipped for anti-ship missile deployment, reflecting Taiwan's strategy to counter potential threats. Amidst tensions, China has labeled Lai a 'separatist' and dismissed his dialogue proposals, underscoring the geopolitical strains.