Taiwan Decries China's 'Ridiculous' Traffic Control in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan has slammed China's initiative to enforce traffic control for ships in the Taiwan Strait as Typhoon Dolphin draws near, labeling the act 'ridiculous.' The move comes amid Taiwan's firm rejection of Beijing’s claims over the strategically significant waters, through which substantial global trade flows annually.

Chinese state media announced that starting Thursday night, vessels traversing the strait's southern entrance must comply with navigational safety measures due to the typhoon's approach. These include seeking safe waters for refuge and obeying instructions from maritime authorities to ensure safety at sea.

In response, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council issued a statement, denouncing China's actions as disrespectful of international norms and underscoring Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan's Coast Guard noted no unusual Chinese vessel activity and urged shipping operations to disregard unwarranted interference by China, stressing its commitment to maintaining maritime freedom.