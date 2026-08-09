Germany is grappling with hybrid warfare attacks, according to Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. Following an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport, the government plans to enhance its anti-drone capabilities.

Dobrindt asserts that foreign powers aim to undermine Germany politically and socially. The suspected drone attack has led to increased scrutiny and calls to boost defensive measures.

While some legislators blame Russia, Moscow denies involvement. In parallel, Serbian President Vucic asserts that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine may escalate. Germany is determined to counter these threats and ensure national security.