Jannik Sinner Withdraws from Cincinnati Open Due to Knee Injury

World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury. This comes as a setback in his preparations for the U.S. Open, following his recent Wimbledon victory. His absence, alongside Carlos Alcaraz, leaves the Cincinnati field further depleted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 22:30 IST
Jannik Sinner Withdraws from Cincinnati Open Due to Knee Injury
  • Country:
  • United States

World number one Jannik Sinner has announced his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Open due to a lingering right knee injury, dealing a blow to his preparations for this month's U.S. Open. Tournament organizers confirmed Sinner's decision on Sunday, further depleting the field of top contenders.

The Italian tennis star, who recently celebrated his fifth Grand Slam title win at Wimbledon, had already pulled out of another key warm-up event, the Canadian Open, citing the same injury concerns. Sinner had previously won the Cincinnati title in 2024 and was runner-up to seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Sinner expressed his disappointment in a statement, saying, "After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. My right knee has been bothering me, and despite our best efforts, I'm not ready to compete yet. I'm focused on preparing for the U.S. Open now." The Cincinnati Open's main draw kicks off on August 13, ahead of the U.S. Open starting August 30.

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