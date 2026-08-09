Afridi Buyamayum's Double Strike Propels TRAU FC to Victory Amidst Indian Navy Onslaught

Afridi Buyamayum's exceptional performance, scoring twice, led TRAU FC to secure a 2-1 win over Indian Navy in the Durand Cup. Despite TRAU being under constant pressure, their clinical finishing and solid defense ensured victory. The result concluded their Durand Cup journey with TRAU finishing second in Group D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 22:13 IST
Afridi Buyamayum's Double Strike Propels TRAU FC to Victory Amidst Indian Navy Onslaught
TRAU FC players during a match with Indian Navy FT in Durand Cup 2026. (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

Afridi Buyamayum emerged as the hero for Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (TRAU FC) on Sunday, netting two goals to guide his team to a pivotal 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT in the 135th Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Despite enduring relentless pressure and being largely outplayed by Indian Navy, who recorded 26 attempts on goal, TRAU FC capitalized on their chances. Buyamayum's opening goal came in the 16th minute, but Navy's Khullakpam Zahir Khan equalized just after halftime. The decisive moment arrived in the 60th minute when Buyamayum secured his brace with a stunning strike. Tajuddin's commanding presence as goalkeeper further aided in safeguarding their slim lead.

The victory saw TRAU FC earn four points from their group stage, ultimately finishing second in Group D. However, both TRAU and Indian Navy, who concluded with three points, were eliminated before the quarter-finals. Debutants FC Raengdai clinched the group, advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026