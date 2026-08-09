Afridi Buyamayum's Double Strike Propels TRAU FC to Victory Amidst Indian Navy Onslaught

Afridi Buyamayum emerged as the hero for Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (TRAU FC) on Sunday, netting two goals to guide his team to a pivotal 2-1 victory over Indian Navy FT in the 135th Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Despite enduring relentless pressure and being largely outplayed by Indian Navy, who recorded 26 attempts on goal, TRAU FC capitalized on their chances. Buyamayum's opening goal came in the 16th minute, but Navy's Khullakpam Zahir Khan equalized just after halftime. The decisive moment arrived in the 60th minute when Buyamayum secured his brace with a stunning strike. Tajuddin's commanding presence as goalkeeper further aided in safeguarding their slim lead.

The victory saw TRAU FC earn four points from their group stage, ultimately finishing second in Group D. However, both TRAU and Indian Navy, who concluded with three points, were eliminated before the quarter-finals. Debutants FC Raengdai clinched the group, advancing to the next stage of the tournament.