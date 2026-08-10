The Burning Pages of War: Ukraine's Publishing Industry Under Siege

A Russian drone strike on August 1 destroyed eight million books at a major children's publisher in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Viktor Kruhlov, director of Ranok, witnessed the devastation, a blow amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. The attacks threaten Ukraine's identity and economic stability, impacting the publishing industry significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:31 IST
The Burning Pages of War: Ukraine's Publishing Industry Under Siege
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Viktor Kruhlov, director of Ukraine's prominent children's publisher Ranok, faced a heartbreaking scene as piles of books were turned into ashes due to a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on August 1.

This strike destroyed about eight million books, marking a significant blow to Ukraine's publishing industry during the continuing war with Russia. The attacks have destroyed over ten million books recently, endangering a sector that relies heavily on rising nationalistic demand for Ukrainian-language literature.

Ukraine's publishing sector is navigating severe challenges, with authors and publishers alike grappling with rising costs, reduced ability to replace lost books quickly, and the stark economic downturn that shadows the nation as the war drags on.

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