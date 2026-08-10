Uttarakhand CM's Monsoon Preparedness: Virtual Summit with District Magistrates

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded a virtual conference with district magistrates from all 13 districts. The focus was to evaluate the ongoing monsoon conditions and check the progress of development initiatives. Gathering at the CM Residence Auditorium in Dehradun, officials connected virtually for this crucial meeting.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the local authorities' preparedness for weather-related challenges, such as heavy rainfalls, landslides, and road blockages, significantly disrupting public infrastructure. Given the recurring threats during monsoons, district administrations are pivotal in executing rescue operations and maintaining essential services.

The meeting highlighted the intensified threats of flash floods and landslides, with several districts already experiencing river overflows and road closures. To prevent chaos, the administration maintains high alertness, readying disaster-response teams for immediate action. Additionally, district magistrates shared updates on local development projects, ensuring governmental collaboration amid monsoon adversities.