Lovlina Borgohain's Bold Stand at Commonwealth Games, PM Modi Applauds National Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended boxer Lovlina Borgohain for confronting a Glasgow restaurant over a distorted map of India displayed during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Borgohain addressed the issue after India's historic boxing triumphs, a topic she discussed during a meeting with the Prime Minister alongside medal winners.

In a YouTube video on Monday, PM Modi praised Lovlina's patriotic zeal, recounting her proud defense of India. He reminisced about the incident where Borgohain engaged the restaurant staff during her visit. The map discrepancy was reported after Borgohain's visit to the Glasgow eatery.

Engaging with Borgohain about the episode, Modi lightheartedly asked, "What happened? Did you stand up to the restaurant staff?" Lovlina recounted the emotionally charged scenario on the final day of competitions, with multiple Indian athletes achieving victories, which drove her to demand change.

Lovlina explained, "India's performance was stellar, and with it being the last day, the atmosphere was electric. Surrounded by Indian athletes, the distorted map struck a sour note, so I addressed it with them respectfully. They conceded, and the issue was resolved." PM Modi applauded her act, underscoring it as a testament to the athletes' profound national pride that transcends mere medal celebrations.

"In the midst of triumph and camaraderie, to confront the map issue reflects deeply-ingrained patriotic sentiments. Your video is remarkable; it will resonate for years," PM Modi declared. He further celebrated Indian boxers, noting, "Athletes worldwide are now wary of our formidable boxers."

Lovlina acknowledged that Indian boxers made a significant impression with consistent wins. "We left everyone astounded. Each gold medal was a culmination of our efforts. We've garnered immense support, enhancing our competitive edge," she remarked.

The Olympic medallist attributed success to the Khelo India initiative, fostering athletic talent and energizing Indian sports. "Our rising athletes owe much to Khelo India, a game-changer across sporting disciplines," Lovlina added.

India achieved a historic boxing milestone at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, leading with seven gold and three silver medals—surpassing England’s and Canada’s past records. This feat marked India's highest boxing medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Concluding the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 total medals—13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze—India secured fourth place overall. The Games culminated with Scotland transferring the Commonwealth Games flag to India, host of the centennial edition in Ahmedabad in 2030. (ANI)