Opposition Demands Statement from Amit Shah Amidst Protests in Parliament

On Monday, Opposition MPs orchestrated a protest within Parliament premises, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the police action during the July 20 students' protest at Jantar Mantar, as well as the alleged theft of Ram temple donations. The ongoing dispute led to Lok Sabha proceedings being adjourned till noon by MP NK Premachandran, who was presiding over the session.

The Lok Sabha was set to address several critical bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. However, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra warned that no legislative activity would progress unless the Home Minister addresses the parliamentary stalemate, expressing that the standoff will persist without ministerial intervention.

Adding to the chorus of dissent, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill. He pointed out inconsistencies in how funds are regulated, citing strict controls on foreign contributions while allowing unrestricted flow of Indian money abroad, addressing a critical need for fiscal transparency.