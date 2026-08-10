Ranchi Erupts in Protests: JSSC-CGL Exam Allegations Ignite Student Fury

In Ranchi, student protesters gathered near the Vidhan Sabha to demand the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities. Despite government assurances, protesters criticized the state’s handling of recruitment processes. Political tensions rose as the BJP and Jharkhand leaders clashed over the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 11:27 IST
Ranchi Erupts in Protests: JSSC-CGL Exam Allegations Ignite Student Fury
Student protesters gather near Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of dissent, a large group of student protesters assembled near the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi. The gathering was organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch, voicing complaints about alleged irregularities affecting examinations and recruitment processes.

The protesters, forming a human chain, made their move towards the Vidhan Sabha. A spokesperson emphasized their primary demand: the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, coupled with a CBI investigation into these alleged irregularities.

Accusations against the state government were harsh: one protester criticized deceitful policies in a mineral-rich Jharkhand, asserting that students remain in obscurity, while the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA criticized government failures regarding the examination process.

Despite some government concessions, demands for an exam cancellation persist. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari declared the government’s alliance with the youth, shifting the protest blame onto the BJP.

The political friction heightened as Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, alongside BJP figures, was detained during protests, maintaining pressure on the state to address unresolved demands concerning recruitment and examination reforms.

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