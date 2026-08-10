India Expands Higher Education, Skill Training Under NEP 2020

India has expanded its higher education network, strengthened university infrastructure and introduced closer links between academic learning and industry skills as part of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to information shared by Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The policy places greater focus on multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, research, innovation, teacher development and better infrastructure across Higher Education Institutions. Government programmes are also bringing internships, apprenticeships, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies into education, giving students more opportunities to develop practical skills alongside academic qualifications.

NIRF Participation More Than Doubles Between 2021 and 2025

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), introduced in 2015, has grown considerably as universities and colleges increasingly participate in the annual India Rankings. Applications increased from 6,272 in 2021 to 14,163 in 2025, while the number of unique participating institutions rose from 4,030 to 7,692 during the same period.

NIRF evaluates institutions through Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practices; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Peer Perception. Indian institutions have also increased their presence in global rankings, with the number appearing in the QS World University Rankings rising from 11 in the 2015 edition to 52 in the 2027 edition.

State higher education institutions receive financial support through RUSA and PM USHA for quality improvements, university infrastructure and Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities. The Institutions of Eminence programme, launched in 2017, gives selected institutions greater academic, administrative and financial autonomy to help them develop into globally competitive teaching and research centres.

43 New Premier Institutes Established Since 2014

The government has established 43 new premier institutions since 2014, including seven IITs, eight Central Universities and nine IIMs. IIM Guwahati, inaugurated in February 2026 as India's 22nd IIM, is currently operating from a transit campus in Assam's Kamrup district, with Rs 555 crore allocated for the temporary campus, initial construction of its permanent facility and operations during its first five years.

Academic and infrastructure expansion has also been approved for five newer IITs at Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu and Dharwad. The Rs 11,828.79 crore plan, approved in May 2025, includes additional academic capacity, infrastructure and the creation of research parks.

AI and Emerging Technologies Enter Classrooms

Technology-focused learning is being introduced from the school level, with NCERT and CBSE developing computational thinking and AI curriculum resources for teachers and students from Classes 3 to 8. NCERT's AI-related training activities have reached more than 96,000 beneficiaries, while CBSE conducted 1,234 capacity-building programmes over the past three years that benefited 64,775 teachers.

At the higher education level, AICTE periodically updates its Model Curriculum with inputs from industry and academia to include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Robotics and Quantum Computing. Internships have also become an integral part of technical education so students can gain practical exposure before entering the workforce.

Internships and Apprenticeships Get Greater Role in Degrees

UGC has introduced guidelines for undergraduate internships and research internships, along with an Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme framework that allows industry-relevant competencies to become part of university education. The National Credit Framework permits students to earn as much as 50% of the credits required for a qualification through skill-based courses, creating more room for vocational and practical learning within academic programmes.

The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme provides on-the-job training in partnership with industry, while SWAYAM Plus has expanded access to employment-oriented learning. Developed by the Ministry of Education with industry partners, the platform now offers more than 500 employability-focused courses across 15 sectors in collaboration with 89 industries.

Together, these initiatives are reshaping the connection between classrooms and workplaces, with students gaining greater exposure to practical training, emerging technologies and industry requirements while pursuing formal education.