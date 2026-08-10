IsDB Institute Secures Singapore Patent for Smart Market System

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has secured a new patent in Singapore for its Smart Stabilization System, a digital market infrastructure designed to manage supply-demand imbalances and reduce excessive volatility across asset and commodity markets.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) granted the patent on July 10, 2026, under Singapore Patent No. 10202250873B for an invention titled "A Computer Network Stabilization System and Method." IsDBI originally filed the patent application on September 1, 2022, with the approval coming after a review process that extended for nearly four years.

System Designed to Respond Before Market Disruptions Grow

The Smart Stabilization System uses algorithms and advanced simulation models to identify potential gaps between supply and demand, allowing programmed stabilization measures to be introduced before those imbalances develop into larger market disruptions. Its design focuses on creating a more proactive approach to volatility rather than waiting for significant market movements before responding.

Traditional stabilization arrangements can depend on capital reserves, buffer funds or intervention by external parties when markets come under pressure. IsDBI's technology takes a different approach by using programmable mechanisms designed to support autonomous stabilization, potentially giving digital markets another way to manage sudden changes in supply, demand and trading conditions.

Blockchain-Based Technology Adds Transparency and Trust

Distributed ledger technology and cryptographic trust mechanisms are incorporated into the system to support transparency and operational resilience, features that have become increasingly relevant as financial and commodity markets adopt digital infrastructure.

The combination of automated market monitoring, programmable responses and cryptographic technologies could have applications in digital asset and commodity markets where rapid movements and interconnected trading systems can make volatility difficult to manage. IsDBI sees the technology as part of its wider work on knowledge-based solutions addressing economic and development challenges.

Development of the system did not stop when the patent application was submitted in 2022. The Institute has continued testing and developing the technology, exploring practical applications and potential opportunities for future capitalisation as digital markets become more prominent within the global economy.

IsDBI Sees Patent as Step Towards Practical Applications

The Singapore patent adds to IsDBI's intellectual property portfolio while providing formal protection for a technology that the Institute believes could support greater resilience in increasingly digital and interconnected economies.

Dr Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, said the patent strengthens the Institute's position in developing technology-based solutions for complex development challenges. He described the achievement as part of IsDBI's work to turn research into practical tools that can contribute to economic resilience and sustainable development.

The Institute's continuing work on the Smart Stabilization System will be important in determining how the patented framework can move from research and testing into real-world market environments, particularly in sectors where digital infrastructure, transparency and rapid responses to market imbalances are becoming increasingly important.