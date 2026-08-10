TRAI Introduces 1601 Series to Help Users Identify Genuine Service Calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced the 1601-series numbers for transactional and service calls from businesses outside the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector and government, creating a separate calling identity that can help consumers distinguish genuine business communication from calls made through ordinary 10-digit mobile numbers.

The rollout will begin with utilities, courier and logistics companies under Phase-I, with telecom service providers required to complete migration and onboarding of eligible entities within 90 days from the date of TRAI's direction. The move builds on the adoption of the 1600-series for service and transactional calls from BFSI entities, while keeping sensitive financial and government communications separate from calls originating in other sectors.

Utilities, Courier and Logistics Firms Covered First

Electricity distribution companies, water utilities, city gas distributors, LPG distribution entities and other eligible utility providers will be among the first organisations to receive numbers from the 1601 series. Courier companies, express logistics businesses, parcel delivery providers and freight and logistics companies involved in delivering consignments are also covered in the first phase.

Consumers could eventually encounter these numbers when receiving legitimate calls related to utility services, deliveries and other transactional requirements from participating organisations. Keeping such communication within an identifiable number series is expected to make it easier for people to recognise the category of an incoming call rather than relying on an unfamiliar standard mobile number.

New Number Series Designed to Counter Impersonation

Fraudsters frequently use ordinary 10-digit numbers while pretending to represent recognised companies, making it difficult for consumers to judge whether an incoming service-related call is genuine. TRAI expects the dedicated 1601 series to provide a clearer identity for verified organisations and strengthen trust in voice communications involving genuine transactions or customer services.

Numbers under the new series will be allocated directly to eligible businesses rather than intermediaries or aggregators. Telecom service providers will have to verify an organisation's eligibility before assigning a 1601-series number, adding a verification layer intended to ensure that the dedicated numbering system is available to legitimate entities covered by the framework.

The decision to create a different series for non-BFSI businesses also prevents utility, logistics and other service calls from being mixed with important financial and government communications already associated with the 1600 numbering framework.

Promotional Calls Cannot Use 1601 Numbers

TRAI has placed restrictions on how organisations can use their allotted 1601-series numbers, with eligible entities required to give telecom service providers an undertaking that the numbers will be used exclusively for service and transactional voice communication.

Promotional calls cannot be made using 1601-series numbers, keeping a clear distinction between essential customer communication and marketing activity. Telecom operators have been given 90 days to migrate and onboard eligible organisations included in Phase-I, bringing the new system into use through a time-bound rollout.

The framework could give consumers a more recognisable way to identify calls about electricity, gas, water services, parcels and deliveries while making it harder for impersonators using regular mobile numbers to appear as verified businesses.