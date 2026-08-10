Oceanographer Srinivasa Kumar Tummala Takes Charge as MoES Secretary

Eminent oceanographer and scientist Dr Srinivasa Kumar Tummala has taken charge as Secretary of India's Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), bringing more than three decades of experience in ocean science, remote sensing, coastal hazard mitigation and disaster management to a ministry handling some of the country's most important climate, ocean and early-warning programmes.

Dr Tummala succeeds Dr N. Kalaiselvi, who had been looking after the Ministry under additional charge, while Dr M. Ravichandran was the previous full-time Secretary. His appointment comes as MoES expands work under the Deep Ocean Mission, strengthens climate and atmospheric modelling, develops ocean observation capabilities and improves multi-hazard warning services for coastal communities.

Tummala Brings Decades of Ocean and Disaster Management Experience

Before taking charge at MoES, Dr Tummala held senior positions in India and abroad that placed him at the centre of ocean monitoring and disaster preparedness. He served as Head of the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System Secretariat under UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission in Perth, Australia.

In that role, he worked with tsunami warning networks covering 28 Indian Ocean member states and contributed to the standardisation of ocean watch operations. His responsibilities also included promoting the Tsunami Ready Community Recognition Programme, which helps vulnerable coastal communities improve preparedness for tsunami hazards.

Key Role in Building India's Tsunami Warning System

Dr Tummala played an important role in establishing the Indian Tsunami Early Warning System following the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Working as Project Manager at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), he helped develop the warning infrastructure that later enabled India to become a globally designated Tsunami Service Provider.

He went on to serve as Director of ESSO-INCOIS in Hyderabad from August 2020, overseeing work that directly connects ocean science with communities and livelihoods. During his tenure, the institute advanced services including Potential Fishing Zone advisories, Coral Reef Bleaching Alerts and multi-hazard vulnerability mapping, helping translate scientific observations into information that can be used by fishermen, coastal authorities and disaster management agencies.

His contributions have received national recognition, including the National Geoscience Award in 2010 for work related to India's tsunami early warning capabilities and the Indian National Geospatial Award in 2008 for contributions to geospatial technologies used in disaster mitigation and marine resource mapping.

Deep Ocean and Climate Research Among Key Priorities

Dr Tummala takes charge at a time when India is investing heavily in understanding and using its ocean resources while preparing for growing climate and disaster risks. MoES oversees work spanning meteorology, oceanography, climate science, polar research, seismology and deep-ocean exploration, making stronger observational and forecasting capabilities increasingly important.

The Ministry is also pursuing the Deep Ocean Mission and supporting technologies required to explore marine resources, while its weather and ocean services play a direct role in protecting communities from cyclones, tsunamis and other hazards.

With more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and experience working with international ocean institutions, Dr Tummala brings a combination of research and operational expertise to the role as India strengthens its ocean science capabilities, climate resilience and Blue Economy initiatives.