Ayush Ministry Sets Seven Priorities to Strengthen Yoga and Naturopathy

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Shri Prataprao Jadhav chaired the Fifth Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Ayush in New Delhi, where lawmakers, experts and senior officials discussed the expanding role of Yoga and Naturopathy in preventive healthcare, rehabilitation, healthy ageing and everyday well-being.

The meeting, centred on the theme "Yoga and Naturopathy", looked at how these traditional health practices can respond to present-day concerns such as lifestyle-related diseases, stress, mental health challenges and declining physical activity. Jadhav described both systems as important parts of India's knowledge tradition, pointing to their drug-free approach to improving health, supporting recovery and encouraging people to take a more active role in maintaining their physical and mental well-being.

Yoga and Naturopathy Gain Relevance in Preventive Healthcare

Jadhav said Yoga supports physical, mental and emotional health, while Naturopathy places greater emphasis on nutrition, lifestyle changes, natural therapies and the body's capacity to heal. Their role becomes particularly relevant as India faces a growing burden of non-communicable diseases and health problems linked to stress, sedentary routines and changing lifestyles.

The Minister called for greater attention to disease prevention alongside medical treatment, identifying healthy ageing, rehabilitation, stress and pain management, mental health, maternal and child health, and general wellness as areas where Yoga and Naturopathy can contribute. With India's elderly population growing, he also underlined the importance of helping older people remain physically active, mobile, mentally healthy and independent so that a longer life can also mean a better quality of life.

The government is building this ecosystem through institutions including the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Yoga Certification Board, National Institute of Naturopathy, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy and the Naturopathy Registration Board. Their work covers education, professional training, certification, research, healthcare delivery and quality standards, with the Naturopathy Registration Board expected to strengthen professional registration and standardisation in the sector.

Research, Education and Quality Standards Take Centre Stage

Jadhav stressed that traditional knowledge needs to be supported by scientific research and dependable quality systems, summing up the approach with the statement, "Tradition is our strength, science is its evidence, and quality is our priority." He also said Yoga and Naturopathy should work alongside modern medicine, particularly in prevention, lifestyle improvement, rehabilitation and wellness rather than being viewed as replacements for conventional medical care.

Joint Secretary Alarmelmangai D. presented an overview of the country's Yoga and Naturopathy network, highlighting 22 CCRYN units, more than 100 universities offering Yoga courses, over 5,000 Yoga centres, 113 accredited institutions and 29 accredited Personnel Certification Bodies. The Ministry also cited a research base of more than 10,500 peer-reviewed, PubMed-indexed publications, alongside work in research collaboration, digital outreach, employment creation and wellness tourism.

Members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee and experts discussed education and regulation during the meeting, reaching unanimous agreement on the need for a unified regulatory mechanism for Yoga and Naturopathy education.

Seven Priority Areas Set for Future Growth

The Ministry identified seven areas that will shape its work in the coming years: stronger educational and institutional infrastructure; more scientific research and evidence generation; improved Yoga certification, accreditation and professional standards; better registration and quality assurance in Naturopathy; wider community access to preventive and wellness services; development of Yoga and Naturopathy within wellness tourism and medical value travel; and greater global promotion backed by credible research and quality standards.

Senior officials and stakeholders attending the meeting included Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and Advisor (Unani) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Qasmi, along with Yoga and Naturopathy experts. Members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also participated in the discussions.

The meeting placed prevention, scientific evidence and accessible wellness services at the centre of the government's plans for Yoga and Naturopathy, with closer cooperation between Parliament, the Ministry, researchers, institutions and practitioners expected to support their wider role in India's healthcare landscape and the Viksit Bharat–2047 vision.