Gauteng Committee Welcomes Breakthrough in Reiger Park Shooting Probe

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has welcomed the swift apprehension of a person of interest linked to the deadly Reiger Park shooting that left two police officers and two women dead, praising investigators for making progress in a case that has caused concern across the community.

The two officers were reportedly conducting patrols in Reiger Park on Friday when they heard gunshots and moved towards the area where the shooting was taking place. They were subsequently shot and killed, while two women also lost their lives during the incident, prompting an intensive investigation and renewed attention on violent crime and illegal firearms in Gauteng.

Stolen Police Rifles and Ammunition Recovered

The committee said the apprehension of a person of interest for questioning marked an important development in the investigation, while firearms and ammunition taken from the murdered officers were successfully recovered. Two rifles belonging to the South African Police Service (SAPS) were among the weapons retrieved.

According to the committee, recovering the stolen firearms is significant both for the investigation and for wider public safety, since weapons taken from police officers could potentially be used in further violent crimes. It praised the investigating teams for their dedication and determination to identify those responsible and ensure they face the criminal justice system.

The committee also offered condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the four people who died, describing the killing of police officers while they were serving their community as an attack on the rule of law and a stark reminder of the dangers officers face while carrying out their duties.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Serious Criminal Cases

Community concerns have also become part of the wider discussion following the killings, with Reiger Park residents raising questions about the handling of serious criminal cases and allegations that people linked to violent offences have been granted bail.

The committee called on investigators, prosecutors, courts and other parts of the criminal justice system to work together so communities can have confidence that dangerous offenders are effectively prosecuted and prevented, where legally appropriate, from posing further threats to public safety. It also plans to engage relevant criminal justice authorities about concerns raised by residents over the handling of serious cases affecting Reiger Park.

Illegal Firearms Remain Major Safety Concern

The shooting has renewed calls for stronger action against illegal firearms, which the committee said continue to contribute to murders, armed robberies, gang activity and attacks on law enforcement personnel across Gauteng.

Through its Gun Free Gauteng Campaign, the committee said it remains focused on recovering illegal weapons, improving cooperation between communities and law enforcement agencies, and strengthening the criminal justice response to violent crime.